Now-cancelled ‘reverse’ Santa Claus parade typically brings in $5K in food bank donations

It may only be Halloween, but organizers were trying to give plenty of notice for the cancellation of a holiday parade in Moncton.

The organizing committee of the annual Greater Moncton Santa Claus Parade announced the news earlier this week due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was set to happen “in reverse” this year, meaning floats would be stationary in the Moncton Coliseum parking lot while visitors could drive around the lot to see them.

“Unfortunately, with [Moncton] slipping back into orange [phase] recently, it caused a lot of concern from people that would be putting floats in,” Robert Gallant, a spokesperson for the volunteer organizing committee says. “We had hoped to get up to 40 [floats] and in the end, we only had about 13 that were going to be able to do it, so it’s hard all around for everybody.”

“We also didn’t want people waiting around in traffic for three hours and only seeing 13 floats,” he says.

While people tend to think of parades as a spot to gather and hopefully get in the holiday spirit, the parade played another important role — collecting food bank donations.

“We normally receive over $5,000 worth of food and funding for our Christmas box program and through our Christmas season,” says Chantal Senecal, the Food Depot Alimentaire’s executive director. “So [we’re] definitely feeling the impact of that, unfortunately.”

It’s already been a challenging — and demanding — year for food banks, in part due to many job losses. But this cancellation is yet another hurdle for the local food bank to face.

“The Christmas season is the busiest time for food banks,” Senecal says. “People need us more because, especially families who have children, they need to buy gifts and want to have a nice Christmas dinner for their kids.”

Gallant says the committee members are working on ensuring a food drive does indeed take place, but details have yet to be announced, he says.

Senecal is optimistic the community will rally behind those in need and help bridge the gap.

“In Moncton, in my experience, the public has been so generous to food banks,” she says. “I think they’re going to come up with creative ways to continue to give. And I’m confident that we will be able to continue with the Christmas food box this year.

Senecal says federal funding and private donations throughout the pandemic has helped ease the burden, but she says “we anticipate an increase in demand across the province, across the country.”

It was supposed to be the 54th annual edition of the parade, but 2020 marks the first time it’s been cancelled.

“We’ve been here in snow, sleet, rain, cold weather… We’ve done it all,” Gallant says. “But COVID got the best of us.”

The annual Antler Breakfast, supporting youth charities is still going ahead, Gallant says.

The organizing committee is already planning for a return of the parade next year, as long as COVID-19 doesn’t put a damper on the plans again.