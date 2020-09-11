Menu

Canada

Moncton to host a drive-thru Santa Claus parade in November

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 2:03 pm
Christmas parade at Sydney in Cape Breton in 2018.
Christmas parade at Sydney in Cape Breton in 2018. Global News file

The annual Moncton Santa Claus Parade is going ahead as planned this year, but it will look a bit different than Maritimers are used to.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 54th edition of the parade will be a “drive-thru” parade, where the floats are stationary and visitors are the ones moving.

The Royale Greater Moncton Santa Claus Parade organization says the parade will take place at the Moncton Coliseum parking lot, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

Read more: No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Friday

This year’s theme is A North Pole Bubble Party.

Alex Morton, the parade’s volunteer committee president, says planning a parade that meets COVID-19 health requirements has been challenging.

“Our decision to move the event to the Moncton Coliseum has meant hundreds of additional planning hours to create a safe ‘bubble’ environment, but my board of tireless volunteers have risen to the occasion,” Morton said in a release.

The group says registration for floats is due Nov. 9

