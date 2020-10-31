Menu

Canada

Premier Stephen McNeil to get pied for good cause

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 12:22 pm
Premier Stephen McNeil addresses a news conference in Halifax on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Premier Stephen McNeil addresses a news conference in Halifax on Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is participating in an initiative to raise funds and awareness around the importance of inclusion by getting pied on Saturday for all to see virtually

The fundraising effort was launched in September by Inclusive Opportunities Association, a non-profit society in Middleton, N.S., created to help people with disabilities find employment.

Inclusive Opportunities Association started a live Facebook video in the afternoon to feature the event.

According to the organization, McNeil said he’ll take a pie in the face if the Inclusive Opportunities Association Vice President Donnie Maclean raises $600, and as of Saturday, they have raised more than $3,000.

The Premier also agreed to have additional toppings added to the pie for every $100 raised above the $600 goal.

Story continues below advertisement

“We truly hope to put a large dent in our financial goals to secure a location and begin the stages of opening and operating a Resource Centre in our Community,” said the organization on their crowdfunding page.

The organization would need well over $100,000 to open and operate their resource center.

