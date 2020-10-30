Wind warnings issued in central Alberta, gusts of up to 90 km/h expected in some areas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for several parts of central Alberta on Friday night.

“Strong winds, with gusts (of up) to 90 kilometres per hour, are expected to develop late this evening and will persist into the overnight period before diminishing,” the weather agency said on its website.

Environment Canada warned that such powerful gusts have the potential to toss loose objects into the air and could cause injuries or damage.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

