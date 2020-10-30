Menu

Weather

Wind warnings issued in central Alberta, gusts of up to 90 km/h expected in some areas

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 11:52 pm
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a wind warning was in effect on Friday night.
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a wind warning was in effect on Friday night. CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca/

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for several parts of central Alberta on Friday night.

“Strong winds, with gusts (of up) to 90 kilometres per hour, are expected to develop late this evening and will persist into the overnight period before diminishing,” the weather agency said on its website.

Environment Canada warned that such powerful gusts have the potential to toss loose objects into the air and could cause injuries or damage.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Watch below: (From Sept. 15, 2020) Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell talks about the 2020 fall forecast for Alberta.

Click to play video 'What weather Albertans can expect this fall 2020' What weather Albertans can expect this fall 2020
What weather Albertans can expect this fall 2020
