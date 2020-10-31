Menu

Canada

Winnipeg mayor’s advice for Halloween 2020: ‘Consider staying home with your children’

By Malika Karim Global News
Global News

With rising COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba, Winnipeg’s mayor said his family will be skipping out on trick-or-treating this year, opting to stay home and watch movies instead.

He’s urging other parents in the city to do the same.

“I would just ask that parents consider celebrating in a different kind of way this year,” mayor Brian Bowman said on Thursday. “Celebrating with your children at home, and limiting that risk to the extent that you can on Halloween.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Staggering 480 new Manitoba cases Friday, level red coming to Winnipeg

With further restrictions going into effect in the province starting Monday, some residents in Winnipeg tell Global News they’re also opting out of the usual Halloween celebrations.

“No trick-or-treating, no handing out candy, just having the grandkids come by,” one resident said.

“Usually we go trick-or-treating, but this year we will not be going trick-or-treating, we’ll just be having a small get together with family,” said another.

However, the province’s top doctor did not impose banning trick-or-treating this year.

“We have guidance on Halloween and so that’s been out there,” Manitoba Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said on Friday.

And that guidance still stands. It’s the group sizes, it’s the interactions — we have ways of doing that safely.”

Couch Potatoes on Halloween movie picks

Some people Global News chatted with say they’re still planning of heading out Saturday night.

“The safest trick-or-treating I can possibly do, you know? I have nieces, so I’m going to be taking them.”

Mayor Bowman reiterated on Friday that his family will be staying in, watching movies, and eating lots of junk food.

“The safest way to ensure we don’t see a rise in cases as a result of Halloween is to simply stay home,” Bowman said.

