Edmonton police make arrest in sexual assault case from 1994

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have made an arrest related to a sexual assault that happened more than 26 years ago.

On Nov. 26, 1994, a woman was asleep in her apartment in the area of 65 Avenue and 172 Street when a man broke in.

Read more: Historic sexual assault now included in Edmonton police online crime reporting

According to police, the man had a knife and bound the woman before sexually assaulting her. She was able to free herself after the man left and she called police and went to the hospital.

At the time, the evidence collected from the examination wasn’t suitable for further forensic testing. In January 2020, the file was reassigned to an investigator specializing in cold case sexual assault files.

Story continues below advertisement

Several samples from the woman’s investigation were identified as being suitable for DNA testing which led police to a match in the National DNA Data Bank.

1:56 EPS launch online reporting tool for sexual assaults EPS launch online reporting tool for sexual assaults

On Oct. 27, with the assistance of the Medicine Hat Police Service, Dean Walter More was arrested.

The 47-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault with a weapon, house breaking with intent, unlawful confinement and theft under $5,000.