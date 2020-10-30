Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police make arrest in sexual assault case from 1994

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 30, 2020 2:23 pm
Edmonton police headquarters in downtown Edmonton.
Edmonton police headquarters in downtown Edmonton. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Edmonton police have made an arrest related to a sexual assault that happened more than 26 years ago.

On Nov. 26, 1994, a woman was asleep in her apartment in the area of 65 Avenue and 172 Street when a man broke in.

Read more: Historic sexual assault now included in Edmonton police online crime reporting

According to police, the man had a knife and bound the woman before sexually assaulting her. She was able to free herself after the man left and she called police and went to the hospital.

At the time, the evidence collected from the examination wasn’t suitable for further forensic testing. In January 2020, the file was reassigned to an investigator specializing in cold case sexual assault files.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Several samples from the woman’s investigation were identified as being suitable for DNA testing which led police to a match in the National DNA Data Bank.

Click to play video 'EPS launch online reporting tool for sexual assaults' EPS launch online reporting tool for sexual assaults
EPS launch online reporting tool for sexual assaults

On Oct. 27, with the assistance of the Medicine Hat Police Service, Dean Walter More was arrested.

The 47-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault with a weapon, house breaking with intent, unlawful confinement and theft under $5,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assaultedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton sexual assaultEdmonton historic sexual assaultCold case sexual assaultEdmonton police historic sexual assaultEdmonton sexual assault cold case
Flyers
More weekly flyers