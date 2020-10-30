Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools report 2 new COVID-19 cases, McMaster reveals eighth case

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of elementary schools on Hamilton’s Mountain have the latest reported COVID-19 cases with the city’s public school boards.

Both were reported on Thursday and involve students: one at Helen Detwiler Elementary who was last in the building on Oct. 23 and another at Ridgemount Elementary with a student last in the school on Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, McMaster University is reporting its eighth coronavirus case involving an employee with an external company who was on campus on Oct. 22 and Oct. 26 in the Nuclear Research Building.

The individual tested positive on Oct. 28.

The latest case is the fifth reported by the university in October.

During a virtual town hall on Thursday night, the chairs of Hamilton’s two public boards said they expect little change in the operation of schools going into the new year and the second semester.

“So in terms of models, I do believe that we’ll have a very similar system continuing on what we have now,” said Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSN) chair Alex Johnstone. “There’s been no indication that there is going to be a steep decline or solution for COVID.”

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

As noted above, Hamilton schools have a combined 36 unresolved cases as of Oct. 29.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 23 cases

Dalewood Elementary: one case

Dundana Elementary: one case

Dundas Valley Secondary: two cases

Flamborough Centre Elementary: one case

Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case

Glendale Secondary: one case

Gordon Price Elementary: one case

Helen Detwiler Elementary School: one case

Highview Elementary: three cases

Lake Avenue Elementary: one case

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case

Queen Victoria Elementary: one case

Ray Lewis Elementary School: one case

Ridgemount Elementary School: one case

Saltfleet District High: one case

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases

Tiffany Hills Elementary: two cases

Westdale Secondary: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 13 cases

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: one case

Cathedral HS: one case

St. Charles: one case

St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary: one case

St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case

St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: one case

St. Mary Catholic Secondary: six cases

St. Thomas Moore: one case

Hamilton has three active cases in child-care centres at:

YMCA SACC – Chedoke

YMCA SACC – Highview

YMCA SACC – Norwood Park

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported eight on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Halton public schools reported 30 unresolved cases as of Oct. 29 including three new cases at John William Boich Public School in Burlington.

Burlington — nine cases

Assumption Catholic Secondary: one case

Brant Hills Public: two cases

Gary Allan High School: one case

John William Boich Public School: three cases

King’s Road Public School: one probable case

M. M. Robinson High: one case

Halton Hills — none

Milton — three cases

Anne J. MacArthur Public School: two cases

Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Peter Catholic Elementary: two cases

Oakville — 17 cases

Brookdale Public School: one case

Captain R. Wilson Public: two cases

Emily Carr Public School: one case

Falgarwood Public: one case

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: three cases

St. Dominic Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Mary Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Matthew Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Nicholas Elementary: one case

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case

Halton has six active cases in child-care centres at:

Learning Blocks Montessori School (Milton): one case

Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village School (Oakville): one case

Queen of Heaven YMCA (Milton): one case

Today’s Family Before and After School Age Program – JW Boich (Burlington): one case

Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case

YMCA SACC – Falgarwood (Oakville): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Niagara public schools reported a combined six cases as of Oct. 29.

Fort Erie — one case

Stevensville Public: one case

Grimsby — one case

Grimsby Secondary: one case

Niagara Falls — three cases

ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases

Saint Michael Catholic High School: one case

Port Colborne – one case

Lakeshore Catholic High School

St. Catharines — one case

Port Weller Public: one case

Niagara region has no active cases in a child-care centre.

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University has had four coronavirus cases with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.

The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.

Niagara College has reported four COVID-19 cases amid the 2020-2021 school year. The latest was reported on Friday with a student on the Welland campus who was last at the school on Oct. 14.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

There are no unresolved coronavirus cases in Brant County public schools or child care centres as of Oct. 29.

Cases in Haldimand County schools and daycares

Haldimand County public schools reported three active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 29.

Dunnville Secondary School (Dunnville): one case

Hagersville Secondary School (Hagersville): one case

McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia): one case

River Heights School (Caledonia): one case

Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres.

