Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools report 2 new COVID-19 cases, McMaster reveals eighth case

A pair of elementary schools on Hamilton’s Mountain have the latest reported COVID-19 cases with the city’s public school boards.
Both were reported on Thursday and involve students: one at Helen Detwiler Elementary who was last in the building on Oct. 23 and another at Ridgemount Elementary with a student last in the school on Oct. 27.
Meanwhile, McMaster University is reporting its eighth coronavirus case involving an employee with an external company who was on campus on Oct. 22 and Oct. 26 in the Nuclear Research Building.
The individual tested positive on Oct. 28.
The latest case is the fifth reported by the university in October.
During a virtual town hall on Thursday night, the chairs of Hamilton’s two public boards said they expect little change in the operation of schools going into the new year and the second semester.
“So in terms of models, I do believe that we’ll have a very similar system continuing on what we have now,” said Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSN) chair Alex Johnstone. “There’s been no indication that there is going to be a steep decline or solution for COVID.”
Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares
As noted above, Hamilton schools have a combined 36 unresolved cases as of Oct. 29.
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 23 cases
- Dalewood Elementary: one case
- Dundana Elementary: one case
- Dundas Valley Secondary: two cases
- Flamborough Centre Elementary: one case
- Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case
- Glendale Secondary: one case
- Gordon Price Elementary: one case
- Helen Detwiler Elementary School: one case
- Highview Elementary: three cases
- Lake Avenue Elementary: one case
- Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case
- Queen Victoria Elementary: one case
- Ray Lewis Elementary School: one case
- Ridgemount Elementary School: one case
- Saltfleet District High: one case
- Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases
- Tiffany Hills Elementary: two cases
- Westdale Secondary: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 13 cases
- Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: one case
- Cathedral HS: one case
- St. Charles: one case
- St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case
- St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary: six cases
- St. Thomas Moore: one case
Hamilton has three active cases in child-care centres at:
- YMCA SACC – Chedoke
- YMCA SACC – Highview
- YMCA SACC – Norwood Park
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported eight on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Halton public schools reported 30 unresolved cases as of Oct. 29 including three new cases at John William Boich Public School in Burlington.
Burlington — nine cases
- Assumption Catholic Secondary: one case
- Brant Hills Public: two cases
- Gary Allan High School: one case
- John William Boich Public School: three cases
- King’s Road Public School: one probable case
- M. M. Robinson High: one case
Halton Hills — none
Milton — three cases
- Anne J. MacArthur Public School: two cases
- Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Peter Catholic Elementary: two cases
Oakville — 17 cases
- Brookdale Public School: one case
- Captain R. Wilson Public: two cases
- Emily Carr Public School: one case
- Falgarwood Public: one case
- Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: three cases
- St. Dominic Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Matthew Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Nicholas Elementary: one case
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case
Halton has six active cases in child-care centres at:
- Learning Blocks Montessori School (Milton): one case
- Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village School (Oakville): one case
- Queen of Heaven YMCA (Milton): one case
- Today’s Family Before and After School Age Program – JW Boich (Burlington): one case
- Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case
- YMCA SACC – Falgarwood (Oakville): one case
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Niagara public schools reported a combined six cases as of Oct. 29.
Fort Erie — one case
- Stevensville Public: one case
Grimsby — one case
- Grimsby Secondary: one case
Niagara Falls — three cases
- ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases
- Saint Michael Catholic High School: one case
Port Colborne – one case
- Lakeshore Catholic High School
St. Catharines — one case
- Port Weller Public: one case
Niagara region has no active cases in a child-care centre.
Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools
Brock University has had four coronavirus cases with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.
The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.
Niagara College has reported four COVID-19 cases amid the 2020-2021 school year. The latest was reported on Friday with a student on the Welland campus who was last at the school on Oct. 14.
Cases in Brant County schools and daycares
There are no unresolved coronavirus cases in Brant County public schools or child care centres as of Oct. 29.
Cases in Haldimand County schools and daycares
Haldimand County public schools reported three active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 29.
- Dunnville Secondary School (Dunnville): one case
- Hagersville Secondary School (Hagersville): one case
- McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia): one case
- River Heights School (Caledonia): one case
Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres.View link »
