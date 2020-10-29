Ottawa adds 58 new coronavirus cases as outbreaks on sports teams end

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 58 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and confirmed four additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Ottawa has now seen 6,830 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with the death toll currently standing at 321, according to the local public health unit.

The capital’s latest daily increase, a drop compared to the day before, comes amid a jump of 934 cases across Ontario, 420 of which come from Toronto.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there are currently 670 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, fewer than the day before.

Ottawa has 40 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, five of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, expressed concern last week about coronavirus outbreaks among organized sports teams and announced OPH would begin tracking such outbreaks on its dashboard.

Ottawa appears to have made up ground on this front, as the seven confirmed outbreaks amid local sports teams have all been declared resolved as of Thursday, with a total of 54 cases linked to the outbreaks.

OPH added six new outbreaks to its dashboard on Thursday, half of which are in unspecified workplaces in the city. The other three are in the Heritage Village retirement home, the École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier and a home daycare facility.

There are currently 64 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa.

