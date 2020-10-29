Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Only 4 active coronavirus cases remain in Nova Scotia as of Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 11:00 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians' Coronavirus: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians
The Nova Scotia government said that online booking for COVID-19 testing appointments is available as of Wednesday for any Nova Scotian who is getting a test through primary assessment centres in the Central Zone or at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Nova Scotia announced no new cases of the coronavirus and a single additional recovery, meaning there are now four active cases in the province.

During the pandemic, Nova Scotia has so far recorded 1,102 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,033 are considered resolved.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths.

The province completed 915 tests on Wednesday, pushing the total number of tests completed since the pandemic began to 111,825.

Read more: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians

The province recommends Nova Scotians visit the province’s self-assessment website if, in the past 48 hours, they have had or are currently experiencing:

Trending Stories
  • fever (i.e. chills/sweats)
  • cough (new or worsening)
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Dr. Strang urges Nova Scotians to follow restrictions ahead of Halloween' Coronavirus: Dr. Strang urges Nova Scotians to follow restrictions ahead of Halloween
Coronavirus: Dr. Strang urges Nova Scotians to follow restrictions ahead of Halloween

Or if an individual has two or more of the following symptoms:

Story continues below advertisement
  • sore throat
  • runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath

Read more: Premier Stephen McNeil, Dr. Robert Strang urge Nova Scotians to follow restrictions ahead of Halloween

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19CanadaStephen McNeilCOVID-19 Nova Scotiadr. robert strangatlantic bubbleNova Scotia COVID-19Coronavirus Nova Scotia
Flyers
More weekly flyers