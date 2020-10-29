Only 4 active coronavirus cases remain in Nova Scotia as of Thursday

Nova Scotia announced no new cases of the coronavirus and a single additional recovery, meaning there are now four active cases in the province.
During the pandemic, Nova Scotia has so far recorded 1,102 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,033 are considered resolved.
There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths.
The province completed 915 tests on Wednesday, pushing the total number of tests completed since the pandemic began to 111,825.
The province recommends Nova Scotians visit the province’s self-assessment website if, in the past 48 hours, they have had or are currently experiencing:
- fever (i.e. chills/sweats)
- cough (new or worsening)
Or if an individual has two or more of the following symptoms:
- sore throat
- runny nose/nasal congestion
- headache
- shortness of breath
Read more: Premier Stephen McNeil, Dr. Robert Strang urge Nova Scotians to follow restrictions ahead of Halloween
Comments