Quebec adds 3 pedagogical days to school calendar due to COVID-19 pandemic

Quebec is adjusting the school calendar for the year to add three pedagogical days that will give elementary and secondary teachers time for training and planning.

This decision was made “with the aim of promoting the academic success of students in the context of the pandemic,” said Education Minister Jean-François Roberge in a statement issued Thursday.

The government says school staff will be able to use these days to improve their skills in new teaching methods as well as acquiring new skills needed for technological tools and distance learning.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Prepare for a scaled-back holiday season amid coronavirus pandemic, experts warn

The province says it will also give teachers time to plan the months to come “in a context where distance education services are part integral part of the current educational landscape.”

Story continues below advertisement

School service centres and schools will be able to use these pedagogical days at the time of their choice and according to their respective needs, according to the province.

In order not to penalize parents, daycare services for these three days will be offered free of charge to all preschool and elementary-age children who usually attend daycare.

These three days must take place by the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise