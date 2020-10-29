Driver suffers serious injuries in Hagersville collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Haldimand County that sent a driver to hospital with “life-altering injuries” on Wednesday night.

Investigators say the crash involving a truck and a sedan happened before 8 p.m. on Dry Lake Road between Highway 3 and Townline Road in Hagersville.

It’s believed a four-door sedan travelling northbound on Dry Lake collided with a pickup truck that was travelling southbound.

A 21-year-old driver was airlifted to an out of town hospital with serious injuries, according to detectives.

The 61-year-old driver of the southbound pickup truck was not injured.

Dry Lake Road has since reopened after a six-hour closure for cleanup and investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

