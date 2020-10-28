Wood Buffalo RCMP investigation into vandalism, ‘racially related messaging’ leads to charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with a Wood Buffalo RCMP investigation into multiple incidents dating back to February 2020, where “racially related messaging” was placed on people’s vehicles when nobody was inside.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said Bradley Love was arrested last week and charged with 10 counts of mischief under $5,000 for “occurrences between Feb. 27 and Sept. 26, 2020.” Some of the incidents involved people having their tires slashed.

RCMP said a search warrant was executed at a home earlier this month in connection with the investigation but did not provide details about what led to the warrant or what officers found.

“Love is scheduled to attend his first court appearance on Dec. 2, 2020, at the Fort McMurray Provincial Courthouse,” police said. “He has been released from police custody on conditions.

“No further media updates will be completed on this matter.”

RCMP said if anyone has had a similar experience akin to what prompted their investigation, they should contact their local police department.

“The RCMP take these offences very seriously.”