Mass COVID-19 testing clinic to be held in the Belledune, N.B., region

Vitalité Health Network announced Wednesday that a COVID-19 mass testing clinic will be held in the Belledune, N.B., region (Zone 5).

“The objective is to get an accurate picture of the prevalence of the virus in the community given the current outbreak in that region,” the network said.

The testing clinic will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Belledune Recreation and Cultural Centre.

According to Vitalité, no appointment is necessary, but people are required to bring their Medicare card.

Screening tests will be done on a first come, first served basis. Since a waiting period outside is to be expected, the network is asking for the public’s cooperation and recommends that people dress warmly.

“All testing done during that day is only intended for people who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” said the network.

In the meantime, people with symptoms are asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

“Since this testing clinic is intended for asymptomatic people, preventive isolation is not required while awaiting test results.”

Vitalité is also reminding people to wear a mask, maintain two metres of physical distancing and wash their hands often.