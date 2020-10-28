Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 case total reaches 2,100

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced eight new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 2,100.

The average number of new cases per day drops to 11.28 after adding Wednesday’s number.

Another 22 people have also been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,887.

It has been over two months since a new COVID-19 death has been reported in the area leaving the death toll at 120.

There are now 93 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region including six people who are in the hospital as a result of the virus.

A new outbreak was reported involving a manufacturing or industrial workplace in which three people have tested positive.

No further details were provided about the outbreak.

There are four other outbreaks remaining in the area including one at the Village at University Gates, one in the energy and utilities sector, one from an event at a place of worship and one involving a before and after school program connected to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

The province reported 827 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 72,051.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 355 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region, 89 in York Region, 58 in Ottawa and 44 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 20 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,103 as four more deaths were reported.

