Guelph paramedics in self-isolation test negative for coronavirus

The City of Guelph says eight paramedics who were in self-isolation after a co-worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus will be returning to work.

All eight have received a negative test result and are experiencing no symptoms of COVID-19. They are expected to return to work in the coming days.

The paramedic who tested positive is recovering and doing well, the city said on Wednesday, but it’s unclear when that person can return to work.

The city announced on Oct. 21 that a paramedic has tested positive for the virus and eight others were self-isolating while awaiting test results.

The city said there would be no impact on response times or emergency services.

Guelph’s medical officer of health said the risk to the public was considered low given that paramedics have been using personal protective equipment.

