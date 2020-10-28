Menu

Health

Guelph reports 7 new coronavirus cases, 40 cases now active

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 1:39 pm
Guelph reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 414.

There are now 40 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including one person in the hospital.

Read more: Can’t wear a mask? Why demands for medical proof have experts worried

The city’s public health unit also reported that 363 cases have been resolved, which is four more than the previous day.

The death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

In one week, Guelph has added 39 cases and 24 cases have been resolved.

Wellington County added one new coronavirus case and currently has seven active cases in its jurisdiction.

There are nine active cases in five schools across Guelph and Wellington County, however there are no COVID-19 outbreaks in any schools.

There are also no outbreaks in any long-term care facilities.

Read more: Over 10,000 people in Canada have died from coronavirus

Ontario reported 827 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 72,051. The death toll has risen to 3,103 as four more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 312 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is up by 17 from the previous day. Meanwhile, 61,530 Ontarians have recovered, which is an increase of 691.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

