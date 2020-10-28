Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health urges safety during Halloween, Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says public health measures for COVID-19 still apply to upcoming occasions including Halloween and Remembrance Day.

In her weekly update on Wednesday, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, says the safest option for Halloween is to travel with household members, wear a protective mask (not a costume mask), and keep proper distance while trick-or-treating.

“In most cases, the safest choice is to only celebrate with your household members,” said Salvaterra.

The health unit last week issued a number of recommendations for Halloween for children and adults, whether they will be receiving or handing out treats.

She also is “strongly discouraging” any Halloween parties this year, referencing the provincial guidelines that limit gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

Salvaterra did say for families to have fun and find creative ways to celebrate and to use Halloween as a teaching time for children with respect to self-regulation.

“Let your kids determine how much (candy) to consume, even if it might lead to a tummy ache,” she said. “Learning to listen to their bodies telling them they’ve had enough is an important life skill.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A simple suggestion was starting Halloween night with a nutritious dinner.

“Fill them up with proteins, whole grains, fruits and vegetables –— it might mean they will eat less candy during the evening,” she said.

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Salvaterra also noted any Remembrance Day ceremonies should be held safely especially with older veterans present who are most at risk to COVID-19. She said some communities in the health unit’s jurisdiction are planning online/virtual events.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will allow us to come together while staying at home,” she said. “I encourage everyone to participate in these virtual events.”

She doesn’t recommend any socializing before or after any in-person commemorative ceremonies. She noted some area legions will be holding small, private events for their members.

“I ask the public to respect these as closed gatherings,” said Salvaterra. “Although they make be taking place in otherwise public spaces.”

Official plans in Peterborough have yet to be announced.

2:27 Different locations different plans for Remembrance Day Different locations different plans for Remembrance Day

WEEKLY DATA

As of Tuesday at 4 p.m. the health unit reports 147 total cases of COVID-19 — an additional 10 since last Wednesday.

There are six active cases with 139 resolved and two deaths (both in April) in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also currently 81 close contacts in the community — people who have had contact with a positive case and who are considered to be at higher risk for infection for the remainder of a 14-day incubation period.

“Our public health nurses do stay in touch with them during that 14-day period to make sure they are self-isolating and are checking daily for symptoms,” said Salvaterra.

Since the pandemic, there have been nine hospitalized cases, three of which required admission to the intensive care unit.

There are no active outbreaks following 11 resolved incidents since the pandemic; 26 cases have been linked to the outbreak:

long-term care homes (17 cases)

retirement homes (3 cases)

schools (2 cases)

schools (2 cases) other (4 cases)

Salvaterra noted in the last month only one case was sourced to travelling. Ten of the most recent cases were linked to community spread.

The health unit’s weekly incidence case rate was 6.8 per 100,000 — a “significant increase” from 4.1 the previous week but lower than the Ontario rate of 42 per 100,000, Salvaterra said.

Story continues below advertisement