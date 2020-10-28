Kingston public health unit urges people to stay local as COVID-19 cases rise in Ontario

KFL&A Public Health is urging locals to limit non-essential travel and contact with people outside the region as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Ontario.

Although cases remain low in the Kingston region, which is only reporting seven active cases as of Wednesday morning, other areas like Toronto, York Region, Peel Region and Ottawa were recently moved back into Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan because they continue to report dozens to hundreds of cases each day.

Unlike larger urban centres in Ontario, the Kingston area remains in Stage 3, where several services are still allowed to operate, like gyms and indoor team sports.

Because of that, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, is asking residents to travel outside the region only when it’s essential and is asking local sports teams to not play with any teams that come from a Stage 2 region.

“Travel to areas where there is more COVID-19 transmission increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” Moore said. “Staying home when you are sick and staying local is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”