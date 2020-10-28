Menu

Health

Quebec reports 929 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 11:13 am
Click to play video 'Opposition pushes for more transparency from Legault government' Opposition pushes for more transparency from Legault government

In Quebec, health authorities say there are 929 new cases and 17 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Of those COVID-19 deaths, four occurred in the last 24 hours, while 13 occurred last week.

“We must continue our efforts to decrease the number of cases,” Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media. “Together we will be able to break the wave.”

Quebec gym owners back down on threat to reopen, call for protests instead

The province’s caseload stands at 102,814 and the death toll has reached 6,189. So far, there have been more than 85,000 recoveries.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by one to 526. Of those patients, 89 are in intensive care, a decrease of two from the previous day.

Quebec conducted 20,667 tests on Monday, the latest day for which testing is available. So far, more than three million tests have been administered.

