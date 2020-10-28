Quebec reports 929 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, health authorities say there are 929 new cases and 17 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Of those COVID-19 deaths, four occurred in the last 24 hours, while 13 occurred last week.

“We must continue our efforts to decrease the number of cases,” Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media. “Together we will be able to break the wave.”

The province’s caseload stands at 102,814 and the death toll has reached 6,189. So far, there have been more than 85,000 recoveries.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of hospitalizations dropped by one to 526. Of those patients, 89 are in intensive care, a decrease of two from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec conducted 20,667 tests on Monday, the latest day for which testing is available. So far, more than three million tests have been administered.