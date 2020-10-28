Tantramar Regional High School closed after water main break

A school in Sackville, N.B., is closed for the day after a water main break.
Stephanie Patterson, a spokesperson for Anglophone School District East, confirmed to Global News that Tantramar Regional High School is closed as a result of a water main break in the Town of Sackville.
Approximately 470 students attend the high school.
Patterson said the school will be closed in the same manner as a snow day, with no classes for the students.
