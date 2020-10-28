Menu

Education

Tantramar Regional High School closed after water main break

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 9:03 am
An undated photo of Tantramar Regional High School.
An undated photo of Tantramar Regional High School. Tantramar Regional High School/Facebook

A school in Sackville, N.B., is closed for the day after a water main break.

Stephanie Patterson, a spokesperson for Anglophone School District East, confirmed to Global News that Tantramar Regional High School is closed as a result of a water main break in the Town of Sackville.

Approximately 470 students attend the high school.

Patterson said the school will be closed in the same manner as a snow day, with no classes for the students.

