Tantramar Regional High School closed after water main break

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A school in Sackville, N.B., is closed for the day after a water main break.

Stephanie Patterson, a spokesperson for Anglophone School District East, confirmed to Global News that Tantramar Regional High School is closed as a result of a water main break in the Town of Sackville.

Read more: New Brunswick couple turns soap into hope for their business

Approximately 470 students attend the high school.

Patterson said the school will be closed in the same manner as a snow day, with no classes for the students.

Advertisement