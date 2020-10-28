3 people injured in highway crash north of Calgary

Three people were sent to hospital on Tuesday evening after a crash just north of Calgary on the QEII Highway.
EMS said paramedics were called to Highway 2 and Highway 566 near CrossIron Mills at around 6 p.m. for a collision between a truck and a car.
Two people in the truck, a man and woman in their 60s, were taken to hospital in stable condition suffering from multiple traumatic injuries, EMS said.
Trending Stories
A woman in her 30s from the car was transported to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments