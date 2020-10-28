3 people injured in highway crash north of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were sent to hospital on Tuesday evening after a crash just north of Calgary on the QEII Highway.

EMS said paramedics were called to Highway 2 and Highway 566 near CrossIron Mills at around 6 p.m. for a collision between a truck and a car.

Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle crash north of Calgary on Highway 2 on Oct. 27, 2020. Global News

Two people in the truck, a man and woman in their 60s, were taken to hospital in stable condition suffering from multiple traumatic injuries, EMS said.

A woman in her 30s from the car was transported to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.