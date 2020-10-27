Menu

Comments

Politics

Trump website ‘defaced,’ campaign spokesman says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Click to play video 'Trump and Biden campaign in swing states as election day nears' Trump and Biden campaign in swing states as election day nears
WATCH: Trump and Biden campaign in swing states as election day nears

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s website was “defaced” Tuesday evening, one of his campaign spokesman has confirmed.

In a tweet just after 8 p.m. ET, Trump’s campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said the team is “working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack.”

“There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site,” he wrote. “The website has been restored.”

A screenshot of the site tweeted by a reporter from The New York Times shows that it briefly displayed a warning claiming that it had been “seized” because “the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump.”

Read more: Here is where Trump, Biden stand in the polls 1 week from U.S. election

It later displayed an error message that read, in part, “This site is currently offline.”

The site was restored shortly after.

Click to play video 'Trump calls U.S. COVID-19 spike a media conspiracy' Trump calls U.S. COVID-19 spike a media conspiracy
Trump calls U.S. COVID-19 spike a media conspiracy

The breach comes just a week before the U.S. presidential election.

Trump on Tuesday was campaigning in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

More to come…

–With a file from The Associated Press

