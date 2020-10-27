Trump website ‘defaced,’ campaign spokesman says

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s website was “defaced” Tuesday evening, one of his campaign spokesman has confirmed.

In a tweet just after 8 p.m. ET, Trump’s campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said the team is “working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack.”

Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 28, 2020

“There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site,” he wrote. “The website has been restored.”

A screenshot of the site tweeted by a reporter from The New York Times shows that it briefly displayed a warning claiming that it had been “seized” because “the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump.”

It later displayed an error message that read, in part, “This site is currently offline.”

The site was restored shortly after.

The breach comes just a week before the U.S. presidential election.

Trump on Tuesday was campaigning in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

More to come…

–With a file from The Associated Press