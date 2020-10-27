Menu

Environment

Coquitlam, B.C., bears feasting on salmon prompt warning for wildlife watchers

By Amy Judd Global News
The City of Coquitlam is asking the public to give space to bears returning to feast on returning salmon in creeks and rivers. Global News cameras captured one such black bear exploring a creek bed on the hunt for fish.

The City of Coquitlam is asking people to be careful around creeks and rivers this time of year.

The bears are currently hanging out along the riverbanks, feasting on returning salmon.

Read more: Section of Coquitlam Crunch closed after bear filmed swatting at jogger

Normally, it is the focus of the city’s annual Salmon Come Home event, but that has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, people are still flocking to certain sites to watch the bears and officials are concerned it’s unsafe for both people and the animals.

The city says bears are very active right now but residents should keep at least 100 metres away from them at all times.

Safe spots for viewing in Coquitlam this fall include:

  • Hoy Creek at the hatchery or along the trail in Hoy Creek Linear Park;
  • Scott Creek near Runnel Drive and Guildford Way; and
  • Coquitlam River at the Oxbow Side Channel, Galette Park and Hockaday Park.

The city has also provided a map of viewing locations for anyone wanting to watch the bears from a safe distance.

