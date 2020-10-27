Coquitlam, B.C., bears feasting on salmon prompt warning for wildlife watchers

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Coquitlam is asking people to be careful around creeks and rivers this time of year.

The bears are currently hanging out along the riverbanks, feasting on returning salmon.

Normally, it is the focus of the city’s annual Salmon Come Home event, but that has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, people are still flocking to certain sites to watch the bears and officials are concerned it’s unsafe for both people and the animals.

The city says bears are very active right now but residents should keep at least 100 metres away from them at all times.

Safe spots for viewing in Coquitlam this fall include:

Hoy Creek at the hatchery or along the trail in Hoy Creek Linear Park;

Scott Creek near Runnel Drive and Guildford Way; and

Coquitlam River at the Oxbow Side Channel, Galette Park and Hockaday Park.

The city has also provided a map of viewing locations for anyone wanting to watch the bears from a safe distance.

