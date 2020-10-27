Saskatchewan sees 56 new recoveries as active coronavirus cases hit new high

Send this page to someone via email

Active coronavirus cases have reached a new high for the 11th-consecutive day in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

There are currently 652 active cases in the province, health officials said.

Health officials said there were 58 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 2,841 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 29, while there are eight in north west, six in north central, five in Regina, three in central east, two each in south east and north east, and one each in far north west and far north east. The location of one case is still pending.

In the province, 24 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 18 are receiving inpatient care and six are in intensive care.

Fifty-six more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,164.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, the highest daily number of COVID-19 tests was performed in Saskatchewan on Monday with 3,434.

To date, 253,675 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

