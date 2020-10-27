McMaster University president calls anti-Black racism review ‘deeply disturbing’

The president of McMaster University is calling the findings of a review of the Black student-athlete experience at the school “deeply disturbing.”

In a letter to the McMaster community, David Farrar apologizes for the anti-Black racism that athletes experiences on campus within the Department of Athletics and Recreation.

“On behalf of the University I apologize for the anti-Black racism you experienced,” wrote Farrar. “I am deeply sorry that effective action was not taken to prevent this; there are no excuses for the behaviour you endured. I assure you that we are listening and that action is already being taken to implement the report’s recommendations and to begin the work with the Department and the broader university community to help us eliminate systemic racism.”

The review of the Black student-athlete experience in McMaster Athletics & Recreation is complete. Evidence collected during the review, which was conducted by Dr. Ivan Joseph of Wilfrid Laurier University, reveals a culture of systemic anti-Black racism within the department.

Farrar says the experiences that Black student-athletes recounted in the report point to a culture of systemic anti-Black racism within the department, and adds “action is already being taken to implement the report’s recommendations” to help eliminate systemic racism.

The review was launched in July in the wake of reports about anti-Black racism experienced by former McMaster student-athletes and looked as far back as 2010.

It included interviews with current and former Black student-athletes, other student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

The review was led by Dr. Ivan Joseph, the vice-provost of student affairs at Dalhousie University and the former director of athletics at Ryerson University.

“I sincerely thank Dr. Joseph, all of the Task Force members and especially the student-athletes who shared their life stories in such meaningful ways,” said Farrar. “When McMaster initiated the Task Force and appointed the lead reviewer, we asked for an honest and forthright review that would create a deeper understanding of the Black student-athlete experience and set the course we need to follow to eliminate systemic racism. The report has delivered exactly that. We are grateful to have such a clear understanding of the issues and of the important work we need to do.”

