Santa still coming to Kitchener-Waterloo in November

Every November, Santa Claus usually rides up Weber Street from downtown Kitchener to uptown Waterloo, allowing spectators a chance to see the big man before his big day.

But this year, the crowds will not be able to line the streets because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that does not mean Kitchener-Waterloo residents will not get a chance to see St. Nick before Christmas Day.

The Lions Club of Kitchener has announced that it will now host “reverse” Santa Claus parades in Kitchener and Waterloo next month.

“Instead of the parade moving by the spectators on the roadside, the parade will be stationary and the spectators will be driving by the floats and Santa Claus in their cars,” one of the organizers, Dr. Jack Bishop, told Global News Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

A Lions Club member came up with the idea after hearing of similar events being held in other locations.

“I think we have to do something for the kids for Christmas and that’s one way we can do it safely and everybody’s sort of happy about it,” Bishop said.

Unfortunately there won’t be any bands, but there will still be music.

“We can’t have bands; the health department does not want that because you got a group of people together blowing a lot of wind instruments and that type of stuff,” Bishop explained.

A local radio station will play Christmas music that morning so people can’t get in the spirit as they travel through the parade route.

The reverse parade will take in Kitchener at the Aud on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. until noon. A week later, Santa will come to Waterloo for a similar event at the Grey Silo Golf Course, also from 10 a.m. until noon.

Initially, the Lions Club planned to host both events in one day but the timing may have been an issue.

“One of the people from the City of Kitchener, when we were doing the initial planning said, ‘well, come on, 12 o’clock.’ What if we show our 50 your other cars waiting in line with kids wanting to see Santa?” the Lions Club member said. “What are you going to do?

Story continues below advertisement

“You just can’t tell them, ‘you know, too bad, Santa’s leaving.’”

Bishop said there may be a large crowds and traffic snarls caused by the parades but they have been in contact with Waterloo Regional Police and local fire departments in an effort to make things run as smoothly as possible.

“We’re trying to make a good situation out of a bad and we’re hoping everything’s going to work out,” he said. “Well, we’re just going to have to wait and see. You know, we’re trying our best.”