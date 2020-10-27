Young woman killed in Rosemont-La-Petite Patrie fire

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a woman in her late teens was killed in a fire in the city’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

The fire department responded to the blaze at the corner of Rosemont Boulevard and St-Vallier Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim, who was 17 or 18, was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Read more: Fire in Montreal apartment building leaves 12 families without a home

Four other people were injured in the fire and are being treated in the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police say the cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation was transferred to the force’s arson squad. About 65 firefighters were at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are tasked with determining the circumstances surrounding the fatal blaze.