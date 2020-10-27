Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili waiting to see if he is re-elected

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili may have to wait two days to learn whether he won in Saskatoon Meewasin.

Nearly 2,814 polls closed in 1,143 locations around Saskatchewan on Monday and after 8 p.m., ballots from advance voting, election day and personal care facilities were counted.

With 50 out of 51 polls reporting on Monday night, Meili was trailing 83 votes behind Saskatchewan Party candidate Rylund Hunter.

That means the riding won’t be decided until Wednesday, when officials begin counting the results of that final poll from the riding — the one with the vote-by-mail ballots.

Incumbent Meili is contesting Saskatoon Meewasin in a general election for the first time as party leader.

He won the riding over the Saskatchewan Party’s Brent Penner by 704 votes in a 2017 byelection after the death of Roger Parent in 2016. Parent had held the riding for the Sask Party since 2011.

In addition to the Sask Party’s Hunter, Meili is up against Green Party candidate Jacklin Andrews.

University of Saskatchewan political scientist Greg Poelzer noted Saskatoon Meewasin as one of the ridings to watch before the polls closed for the province’s 29th general election.

“One of them is for sure Saskatoon Meewasin, where Ryan Meili is running, because he’s up against a formidable candidate, of course, in Rylund Hunter. And both parties have been full-out on that particular riding,” Poelzer said.

“Obviously, the Sask Party would like to have three strikes, you’re out,” he added.

Poelzer was referring to the fact the past two Saskatchewan NDP leaders, Dwain Lingenfelter and Cam Broten, lost their seats in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

Global News declared a Saskatchewan Party majority government on Monday.

Saskatoon Meewasin is one of six races that were too close to call on Monday night. The other five, Regina University, Prince Albert Northcote, Saskatoon University, Saskatoon Eastview and Saskatoon Riversdale won’t have victors until the mail-in votes are counted on Wednesday.

