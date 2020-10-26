Menu

Crime

Registered sex offender charged in South Vancouver sex assaults

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 5:11 pm
Click to play video 'VPD ask for public help to identify sex assault suspect' VPD ask for public help to identify sex assault suspect
WATCH: (Oct. 23) VPD ask for public help to identify sex assault suspect

Police have announced charges in a pair of sexual assaults in South Vancouver earlier this month.

Daniel Simmon Ghoukassian, 32, is a registered sex offender, and was convicted for three violent sexual attacks in the Oakridge area in 2014.

Read more: Vancouver police search for suspect in two sex assaults near Main and 41st Avenue

Police allege Ghoukassian is responsible for groping two women near Main Street and 41st Avenue on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

He has been charged with sexual assault in the Oct. 19 incident, while the Oct. 16 incident remains under investigation.

Ghoukassian remains in police custody.

Click to play video 'VPD release video of suspect in sex assaults' VPD release video of suspect in sex assaults
VPD release video of suspect in sex assaults
