Registered sex offender charged in South Vancouver sex assaults

Police have announced charges in a pair of sexual assaults in South Vancouver earlier this month.
Daniel Simmon Ghoukassian, 32, is a registered sex offender, and was convicted for three violent sexual attacks in the Oakridge area in 2014.
Police allege Ghoukassian is responsible for groping two women near Main Street and 41st Avenue on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.
He has been charged with sexual assault in the Oct. 19 incident, while the Oct. 16 incident remains under investigation.
Ghoukassian remains in police custody.
