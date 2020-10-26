Menu

Virden RCMP looking to identify 4-year-old boy with injured toe after call for help disconnected

By Shane Gibson Global News
Virden RCMP are looking for help identifying a 4-year-old boy who called a local health centre Thursday.
Virden RCMP are looking for help identifying a 4-year-old boy who called a local health centre Thursday. Global News

Police in southwestern Manitoba need help identifying a young boy they say called a health centre to report an injury but was disconnected before help was sent.

Virden RCMP say the four-year-old boy, who identified himself only as Jason, called the Virden Health Centre saying he needed a doctor around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The boy told the employee who answered the phone he had an injury on his toe, but police say he did not appear to be in distress.

The boy told medical staff he was at home with his mom, who was asleep, and his younger brother Hayden, who police say could be heard crying in the background.

Police say medical staff asked the boy if he could wake his mother, but he said he could not. They then asked him to go to a neighbour’s house to get help and listened as he put on his winter clothes and walked outside through the snow to knock on two doors, but no one answered.

The staff member was asking the boy if his mom had a car and what the licence plate number was when the call was disconnected.

Trending Stories

Because the call had come from a blocked number, police were called in to help.

RCMP say officers have since been unable to figure out who Jason is despite knocking on dozens of doors, contacting local schools, and going through medical charts at the health centre.

Police say Jason told medical staff he lives by a school and train tracks, but investigators aren’t sure what community he is from. RCMP say they’re also working with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service to help ensure Jason and his family’s well-being.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call Virden RCMP at 204-748-2046.

