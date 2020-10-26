Virden RCMP looking to identify 4-year-old boy with injured toe after call for help disconnected

Send this page to someone via email

Police in southwestern Manitoba need help identifying a young boy they say called a health centre to report an injury but was disconnected before help was sent.

Virden RCMP say the four-year-old boy, who identified himself only as Jason, called the Virden Health Centre saying he needed a doctor around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The boy told the employee who answered the phone he had an injury on his toe, but police say he did not appear to be in distress.

The boy told medical staff he was at home with his mom, who was asleep, and his younger brother Hayden, who police say could be heard crying in the background.

Police say medical staff asked the boy if he could wake his mother, but he said he could not. They then asked him to go to a neighbour’s house to get help and listened as he put on his winter clothes and walked outside through the snow to knock on two doors, but no one answered.

Virden #rcmpmb looking for 4yo boy named Jason, who has a little brother named Hayden, after he called the Virden Clinic looking for help and stating he could not wake up his mother. Have info? Call 204-748-2046: https://t.co/FBBRdnOKor — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 26, 2020

The staff member was asking the boy if his mom had a car and what the licence plate number was when the call was disconnected.

Because the call had come from a blocked number, police were called in to help.

RCMP say officers have since been unable to figure out who Jason is despite knocking on dozens of doors, contacting local schools, and going through medical charts at the health centre.

Police say Jason told medical staff he lives by a school and train tracks, but investigators aren’t sure what community he is from. RCMP say they’re also working with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service to help ensure Jason and his family’s well-being.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call Virden RCMP at 204-748-2046.

