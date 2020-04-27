Guns, ammunition seized in raid near Melita, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A joint investigation by Winnipeg police and RCMP led to a large seizure of illegal guns and ammunition earlier this month.

Officers raided a home just outside Melita, Man., on April 18, seizing more than 30 prohibited, restricted and non-restricted guns, ammunition, and a small amount of cocaine.

The raid followed an investigation by Virden and Melita RCMP, the force’s national weapons enforcement support team, and Winnipeg police.

Regan Breemersch, 26, from the Municipality of Brenda-Waskada, is facing a number of weapons-related charges.

Police are continuing to investigate.

