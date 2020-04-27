Menu

Guns, ammunition seized in raid near Melita, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 1:44 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 1:45 pm
Police say more than 30 firearms were seized in a raid at a home near Melita, Man. April 18.
Police say more than 30 firearms were seized in a raid at a home near Melita, Man. April 18. Handout/RCMP

A joint investigation by Winnipeg police and RCMP led to a large seizure of illegal guns and ammunition earlier this month.

Officers raided a home just outside Melita, Man., on April 18, seizing more than 30 prohibited, restricted and non-restricted guns, ammunition, and a small amount of cocaine.

The raid followed an investigation by Virden and Melita RCMP, the force’s national weapons enforcement support team, and Winnipeg police.

Regan Breemersch, 26, from the Municipality of Brenda-Waskada, is facing a number of weapons-related charges.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Bear Clan Patrol turns ‘improvised firing device’ in to Winnipeg police
