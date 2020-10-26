Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted after incendiary devices left at 2 Oshawa convenience stores: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said this image depicts a suspect from an incident on Saturday where an incendiary device was left at a convenience store in Oshawa.
Police said this image depicts a suspect from an incident on Saturday where an incendiary device was left at a convenience store in Oshawa. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say investigators are looking to identify a suspect wanted after incendiary devices were left at two Oshawa convenience stores.

Police said the first incident happened on Oct. 1. Officers responded to reports of a suspicious package at Taunton Convenience, in the area of Ritson and Taunton roads, at 8:20 a.m.

A victim attempted to move the item and it burst into flames, though no injuries were reported, police said.

Read more: Suspect wanted after food delivery driver assaulted in downtown Toronto

Investigators added that there were three prior “minor incidents” at that store that were not initially reported to police.

On Saturday around 8:15 a.m., police were called to a second store — Pantry Convenience on Park Road North — for reports of a suspicious package.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the item was confirmed to be an incendiary device and it was detonated by the Explosives Disposal Unit.

Officers said it’s believed the same suspect is connected to both incidents, which “are related to stores that sell adult-related material.”

Trending Stories

Police described the suspect as a male who wore all black clothing and white shoes in Saturday’s incident and similar clothing in the Oct. 1 incident, but with black shoes with white around the outer sole.

Anyone with information, including any convenience store owners who may have had suspicious packages or messages left on their premises, is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Durham police chief retires after 30 years' Durham police chief retires after 30 years
Durham police chief retires after 30 years
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOshawadurham regionDurham Regional PoliceOshawa crimeincendiary devices oshawaTaunton Convenience
Flyers
More weekly flyers