Weapons, robbery, break-in charges laid after home invasion in Halifax

Halifax police say they have laid charges after two men broke into a residence and demanded money from the resident.

Police responded to the scene of a robbery on Danforth Road around 6 a.m. last Thursday.

One of the men was armed with what was believed to be a firearm and demanded money, police said. That person was known to the resident of the home.

The victim was able to flee their home without being physically injured.

Police said they arrested 41-year-old Troy Robert Hann, the man known to the victim, around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Hann is scheduled to appear in Halifax court on Monday to face charges of: robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, uttering death threats, break-in, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. He is described as five-feet-11-inches tall with red, curly hair.

The incident is still under investigation.

