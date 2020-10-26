Package with drugs and SIM cards seized in Springhill prison

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says a package containing various drugs was seized at the Springhill Institution near Amherst, N.S., last weekend.

The medium-security institution says its officers seized 1.5 hydromorphone pills, 20 grams of cannabis concentrate (shatter), 30 grams of hashish and 13 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

CSC also seized three SIM cards.

The facility contains about 450 inmates, according to CSC. It says police and the Springhill Institution are investigating the incident.

The CSC says it is increasing security measures to “prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

