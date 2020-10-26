Menu

Crime

Package with drugs and SIM cards seized in Springhill prison

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 1:02 pm
File/Global News

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says a package containing various drugs was seized at the Springhill Institution near Amherst, N.S., last weekend.

The medium-security institution says its officers seized 1.5 hydromorphone pills, 20 grams of cannabis concentrate (shatter), 30 grams of hashish and 13 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

CSC also seized three SIM cards.

Read more: 2 arrested for drug trafficking in Amherst, RCMP say

The facility contains about 450 inmates, according to CSC. It says police and the Springhill Institution are investigating the incident.

The CSC says it is increasing security measures to “prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

Click to play video '2014 Moncton shooter receiving treatment after overdose in prison' 2014 Moncton shooter receiving treatment after overdose in prison
2014 Moncton shooter receiving treatment after overdose in prison
Nova Scotia
