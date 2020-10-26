Lost moose hunter located after weekend search in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A moose hunter who was reported lost on Saturday night east of Peterborough has been located in good condition.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10 p.m. officers were called to assist in finding a lost hinter in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Police say the man was hunting and became separated from the rest of his group.

OPP’s Central Region emergency response team and canine unit and Peterborough County OPP officers attended the scene to conduct a search.

A remote piloted aircraft system was also deployed to assist with the search.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, OPP say the man was located in good condition.

A Griffon helicopter dispatched from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton transported the man out of the woods.

The hunter was assessed by paramedics but did not require medical attention, OPP said.

