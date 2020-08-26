Fall turkey hunt prohibited in Northumberland County forest: council

Send this page to someone via email

A fall turkey hunt in Northumberland County Forest has been banned to reduce risk and improve user safety.

Northumberland County council voted in favour of prohibiting the fall turkey hunting season which was proposed by the province. The turkey hunting season — running Oct. 1 to Nov. 2 — would have overlapped with the deer hunting season which runs Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

County council says the two hunting seasons would result in increased hunting activity in the county forest.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the County Forest has seen an increase of 10 to 30 per cent in trail use,” stated County warden Bob Sanderson. “Ensuring the safety of forest users remains the county’s top priority. With the increase in forest users, and with the deer hunting season set to coincide with the proposed turkey hunt, council has determined that prohibiting the fall turkey hunt is in the best interests of public safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

County council says the increased in hunting activity would have likely seen an increase in vehicles illegally parking in the forest, risking damage to forest trails and habitats. Staff recommended to council the fall turkey hunt be prohibited to mitigate “considerable” risk to forest users, trails and habitats.

County council will further review the impacts of all hunting in the county forest on other users, wildlife, plants and unique habitats at a future meeting.