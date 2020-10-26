Police investigate after 6 cottages broken into in southern Bruce County

OPP say they’re investigating after six cottages were broken into in Southern Bruce County sometime between Oct. 16 and 19.
Police say the break-ins took place at two cottages on Golf Course Trail in Kincardine, Ont., and at four cottages on Bruce Beach Road in Huron Township, Ont.
According to investigators, a suspect or suspects stole a Hisense big-screen TV, a Panasonic plasma TV, a Bose surround-sound system and power tools.
Officers are encouraging cottage owners to make sure their valuables are removed and that property is secured to prevent break-ins and thefts.
OPP are also encouraging property owners to frequently check or have someone check on their cottage during the “off-season.”
Anyone with information concerning suspicious activity in connection with the break-ins is asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments