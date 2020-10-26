Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate after 6 cottages broken into in southern Bruce County

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 12:48 pm
Police say the break-ins took place at two cottages on Golf Course Trail in Kincardine, Ont., and at four cottages on Bruce Beach Road in Huron Township, Ont.
Police say the break-ins took place at two cottages on Golf Course Trail in Kincardine, Ont., and at four cottages on Bruce Beach Road in Huron Township, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say they’re investigating after six cottages were broken into in Southern Bruce County sometime between Oct. 16 and 19.

Police say the break-ins took place at two cottages on Golf Course Trail in Kincardine, Ont., and at four cottages on Bruce Beach Road in Huron Township, Ont.

Read more: 18-year-old charged following August fire in South Bruce Peninsula that left 1 dead

According to investigators, a suspect or suspects stole a Hisense big-screen TV, a Panasonic plasma TV, a Bose surround-sound system and power tools.

Trending Stories

Officers are encouraging cottage owners to make sure their valuables are removed and that property is secured to prevent break-ins and thefts.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal fire in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are also encouraging property owners to frequently check or have someone check on their cottage during the “off-season.”

Anyone with information concerning suspicious activity in connection with the break-ins is asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Bruce OPPKincardineBruce Beach Road Huron break-insBruce County cottage break-insBruce Peninsula cottage break-insCottage break-insGolf Course Trail Kincardine break-insHuron TownshipSouth Bruce County cottage break-insSouthern Bruce CountySouthern Bruce Peninsula
Flyers
More weekly flyers