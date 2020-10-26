Menu

Canada

1 person injured in single-vehicle rollover in Kingston

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 10:28 am
Global News

One person was injured after a single-vehicle rollover in Kingston early Monday morning.

Just before midnight, the Ontario Provincial Police attempted to stop a vehicle travelling in the westbound lanes of Highway 401. The vehicle stopped but then fled as the officer approached it.

The driver then exited on Highway 15, where another officer attempted to stop the vehicle. An OPP cruiser was struck by the vehicle.

Police terminated their pursuit due to concerns for public safety.

Read more: OPP say police have dismantled 52 illegal cannabis production sites since July

Then, shortly after midnight, the OPP responded to a vehicle rollover involving the same vehicle on the westbound 401 ramp at Montreal Street in Kingston.

A 31-year-old woman was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man charged with making false statements after reporting $5-million fraud to OPP

An OPP collison reconstructionist and OPP technical collision investigation team member are assisting Frontenac OPP with the investigation. The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate.

