Crime

Man charged with making false statements after reporting $5-million fraud to OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 2:30 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign.
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is facing charges in Lennox and Addington County, Ont., for allegedly lying to OPP about a significant financial fraud.

In early January, a man reported losing around $5 million after contributing to an investment firm, Lennox and Addington OPP say.

Read more: Ontario man files $7M lawsuit over 16 ‘wrongful’ charges related to human trafficking

Police say the man reported that the money had “disappeared without a trace.”

After a lengthy investigation, OPP charged the man who reported the alleged fraud, Stuart Ian McLeod, a 73-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., with making a false statement, forging and using a forged document, and public mischief.

