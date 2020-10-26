Halifax police temporarily close public gardens for suspicious package investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a suspicious package in the Halifax Public Gardens was found to not be a threat to the public on Monday.

Officers temporarily closed the gardens for about an hour and a half as they investigated.

In a tweet from its official Twitter account, the municipality announced that the gardens were temporarily closed at 9:30 a.m.

The Halifax Public Gardens are temporarily closed, and an update will be issued once they have reopened. Your patience is appreciated. — hfxgov (@hfxgov) October 26, 2020

Halifax Regional Police issued a brief statement less than an hour later saying they were investigating a suspicious package.

Police have since cleared the area after determining there was no threat.

The public gardens have now reopened.