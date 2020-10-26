Halifax police temporarily close public gardens for suspicious package investigation

Police say a suspicious package in the Halifax Public Gardens was found to not be a threat to the public on Monday.
Officers temporarily closed the gardens for about an hour and a half as they investigated.
In a tweet from its official Twitter account, the municipality announced that the gardens were temporarily closed at 9:30 a.m.
Halifax Regional Police issued a brief statement less than an hour later saying they were investigating a suspicious package.
Police have since cleared the area after determining there was no threat.
The public gardens have now reopened.
