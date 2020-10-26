Menu

Crime

Halifax police temporarily close public gardens for suspicious package investigation

By Alexander Quon Global News
Halifax Regional Police have since cleared the area after determining there was no threat to the public.
Halifax Regional Police have since cleared the area after determining there was no threat to the public. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Police say a suspicious package in the Halifax Public Gardens was found to not be a threat to the public on Monday.

Officers temporarily closed the gardens for about an hour and a half as they investigated.

In a tweet from its official Twitter account, the municipality announced that the gardens were temporarily closed at 9:30 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police issued a brief statement less than an hour later saying they were investigating a suspicious package.

Police have since cleared the area after determining there was no threat.

The public gardens have now reopened.

