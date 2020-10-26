Menu

Weather

1st significant snowfall to arrive in northern New Brunswick Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 9:12 am
Global News Morning Forecast: October 26
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

The first significant snowfall of the season is set to arrive in northern New Brunswick on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of northern New Brunswick, including the areas of Bathurst and Chaleur, Campbellton and Restigouche, Edmundston and Madawaska, Grand Falls and Victoria County and Mount Caleton-Renous.

Read more: New Brunswick’s annual walk for pancreatic cancer goes virtual

The snow is set to start falling Monday afternoon before it changes over to rain in the evening.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected.

Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 26
Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 26

In areas with higher terrain, where temperatures will be colder, more accumulation is likely, Environment Canada said.

