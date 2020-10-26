1st significant snowfall to arrive in northern New Brunswick Monday

The first significant snowfall of the season is set to arrive in northern New Brunswick on Monday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of northern New Brunswick, including the areas of Bathurst and Chaleur, Campbellton and Restigouche, Edmundston and Madawaska, Grand Falls and Victoria County and Mount Caleton-Renous.
The snow is set to start falling Monday afternoon before it changes over to rain in the evening.
Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected.
In areas with higher terrain, where temperatures will be colder, more accumulation is likely, Environment Canada said.
