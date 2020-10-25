Two stabbed, one beaten after drug dispute in Ahuntsic: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men were sent to the hospital on Sunday morning after a two were stabbed and one was beaten in Montreal’s Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

Police say they were called at 6:20 a.m. to an apartment building on Lajeunesse Street for a violent drug dispute between three neighbours.

The two male victims — a 27-year-old and 38 year-old — were stabbed in the upper and lower body respectively. The suspect, a man who police say is around 35 years old, was injured in his upper body with a blunt object.

Authorities says all three men were brought to hospital and there is no fear for their life.

The suspect has been arrested but remains in hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.