50-year-old man wounded in Laval shooting on residential street

Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and wounded in a residential neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Friday night.
Authorities received a call around 8 p.m. concerning an incident on Place de Fagnolle in the city’s Vimont neighbourhood.
Laval police spokeswoman Julie Marois says officers arrived at the residential cul-de-sac to find the man on the ground, conscious but with upper-body injuries.
She says the wounds are non-life-threatening.
An investigation is underway.
