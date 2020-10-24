Menu

Crime

50-year-old man wounded in Laval shooting on residential street

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2020 3:32 pm
Two cars caught fire in a driveway of a residence in Laval, Monday, September 25, 2017.
Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and wounded in a residential neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Friday night. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and wounded in a residential neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Friday night.

Authorities received a call around 8 p.m. concerning an incident on Place de Fagnolle in the city’s Vimont neighbourhood.

Laval police spokeswoman Julie Marois says officers arrived at the residential cul-de-sac to find the man on the ground, conscious but with upper-body injuries.

She says the wounds are non-life-threatening.

An investigation is underway.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeLaval policeMontreal crimeLaval shooting
