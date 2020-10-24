50-year-old man wounded in Laval shooting on residential street

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and wounded in a residential neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Friday night.

Authorities received a call around 8 p.m. concerning an incident on Place de Fagnolle in the city’s Vimont neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Quebec records 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 26 more connected deaths

Laval police spokeswoman Julie Marois says officers arrived at the residential cul-de-sac to find the man on the ground, conscious but with upper-body injuries.

She says the wounds are non-life-threatening.

An investigation is underway.

2:08 Quebec Human Rights Commission urges government to take action against racism, racial profiling Quebec Human Rights Commission urges government to take action against racism, racial profiling

Advertisement