RCMP investigating Dauphin, Man., homicide

Dauphin RCMP is investigating after a man was found unconscious early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of an unconscious man with injuries just after 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at a residence in the city.

When officers arrived, EMS was on scene and a the 26-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police say there is no threat to the public in relation to the incident and the RCMP, with the help of RCMP Major Crime Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Services, continues to investigate.

