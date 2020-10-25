Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating Dauphin, Man., homicide

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 3:25 pm
When officers arrived, EMS was on scene and a the 26-year-old was pronounced dead.
Global News

Dauphin RCMP is investigating after a man was found unconscious early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of an unconscious man with injuries just after 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at a residence in the city.

Read more: Man wanted in Dauphin homicide caught by Whitehorse RCMP

When officers arrived, EMS was on scene and a the 26-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police say there is no threat to the public in relation to the incident and the RCMP, with the help of RCMP Major Crime Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Services, continues to investigate.

RCMPHomicideForensic IdentificationDauphin ManitobaMAJOR CRIME SERVICES
