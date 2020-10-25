4 COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, 161 new cases Sunday, 77 hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials have confirmed four deaths due to COVID-19 from the Winnipeg health region on Sunday.

The first is a man in his 50s, the next is a woman in her 80s and two people connected to the outbreak at Parkview Place — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s.

There are also 161 new cases of the virus identified, bringing the number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 4,249.

10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

7 cases in the Northern health region

4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

30 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

110 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are also 2,053 known active cases and 2,142 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 77 people in hospital and 15 people in intensive care, while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 54.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.9 per cent.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,362 tests were completed on Friday and an additional 2,252 on Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 240,639.

Health officials say outbreaks have been declared at Swan Valley Health Centre and Swan Valley Lodge Personal Care Home in Swan River and both sites have been moved to critical (red) on the pandemic response system.

Additional precautions are being taken at the health centre and visitor restrictions are being put in place at the personal care home.

Public health officials are advising a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended a funeral in Norway House on Oct. 20 when they did not have symptoms but was in their infectious period. Public health officials will be notifying close contacts directly. Others who attended the funeral should self-monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, people should self-isolate and seek testing.

The province is also warning about possible exposures:

Mary Browns Chicken & Taters (695-1615 Regent Ave) Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Daniel McIntyre Collegiate on Oct. 14

Island Lakes Community School on Oct. 14

Maples Met School on Oct. 14

Our Lady of Victory School on Oct. 14

Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard on Oct. 16

St. John’s High School on Oct. 15

Sargent Park School on Oct. 19

Principal Sparling School on Oct. 13

Scott Bateman School in The Pas on Oct. 15 and 16

The chief provincial public health officer strongly encourages Manitobans to reduce socializing with people from outside their household to cut down the number of close contacts and avoid closed-in or crowded spaces.

