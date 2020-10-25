2 dead in rollover crash Saturday night in RM of Tache

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after two men died in a rollover crash on Saturday evening.

Steinbach RCMP were called to a report that a vehicle rolled over at the Seine River Bridge on Highway 210 in the RM of Tache at 10:50 p.m.

Police say the initial investigation has determined that the car was travelling northbound on Highway 210 when it drifted onto the shoulder of the road, striking the concrete railing of the bridge. The vehicle then flipped onto its side.

Police say the 63-year-old male driver from Ste. Anne, Man., was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

1:11 Arrest made in fatal crash Arrest made in fatal crash

RCMP say the 45-year-old male passenger from Scanterbury, Man., was wearing a seatbelt and was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.