1 dead, child seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash near Raymond, Alta.

Raymond RCMP and emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle highway collision around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening during heavy snowfall in southern Alberta.

The crash occurred just west of Raymond on Highway 52, when an car travelling east lost control on the snow-packed road and collided with a van travelling west.

According to RCMP, the 60-year-old male driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene; his family has been notified.

Two women in their 30s, a man in his 60s, and a six-year-old boy were transported to a Lethbridge area hospital. A nine-year-old girl was taken by ground ambulance to hospital in Calgary, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

The four people sent to Lethbridge hospital were treated and have been released.

RCMP say traffic control took place until around 11 p.m., and a collision analyst attended the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and RCMP remain in contact with the families involved.

Due to the nature of the collision in inclement weather, RCMP are advising the public to avoid traffic when conditions are poor.