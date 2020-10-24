Coquitlam RCMP seeking youth who is ‘unlawfully at large’

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient who is Unlawfully at Large (UAL).

Police said on Saturday around 12:45 p.m., 15-year-old Nolan Godron left the Maples Adolescent Care Centre at Riverview Hospital, located at 2721 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam.

Godron is described as:

• Aboriginal male

• Wavy black hair and brown eyes

• 5’6 (168 cm) with a skinny build

• No facial hair or glasses

• Last seen wearing a black hoody and grey sweatpants

• Riding a longboard (3-4-foot-long skateboard) with a grey and green helmet

• Carrying a large Bluetooth speaker

Coquitlam RCMP is unable to release a photo of Godron because he is under the age of 18.

However, if you see a person matching Godron’s description, you are urged to call police.

Godron may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, so if you see Godron, police ask that you not approach him and call 9-11 immediately.

If you have information about Godron’s whereabouts, call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote the file number 2020-28901.