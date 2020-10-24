Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coquitlam RCMP seeking youth who is ‘unlawfully at large’

By John Copsey Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 11:47 pm
Click to play video 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C., but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you.

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient who is Unlawfully at Large (UAL).

Police said on Saturday around 12:45 p.m., 15-year-old Nolan Godron left the Maples Adolescent Care Centre at Riverview Hospital, located at 2721 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam.

Read more: Surrey RCMP looking for missing teen girl

Godron is described as:

• Aboriginal male
• Wavy black hair and brown eyes
• 5’6 (168 cm) with a skinny build
• No facial hair or glasses
• Last seen wearing a black hoody and grey sweatpants
• Riding a longboard (3-4-foot-long skateboard) with a grey and green helmet
• Carrying a large Bluetooth speaker

Trending Stories

Coquitlam RCMP is unable to release a photo of Godron because he is under the age of 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police renew plea for tips from Edmontonians as they search for missing teen

However, if you see a person matching Godron’s description, you are urged to call police.

Godron may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, so if you see Godron, police ask that you not approach him and call 9-11 immediately.

If you have information about Godron’s whereabouts, call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote the file number 2020-28901.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
YouthCoquitlam RCMPUnlawfully at LargeRiverview HospitalMaples Adolescent Care CentreNolan Godron
Flyers
More weekly flyers