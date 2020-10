Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews were called to Vancouver City Hall on Saturday, where a van became fully engulfed in flames.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen from kilometres away.

Story continues below advertisement

The van was in a parking lot just metres away from the statue of George Vancouver.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the van was completely destroyed.

It’s not yet clear how the vehicle caught fire.