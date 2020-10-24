Menu

Crime

At least 3 in custody after early morning shooting in Sunnyside: Calgary Police

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 12:04 pm
According to police, officers were called to the 1100 block of 3 Avenue N.W. around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting in Sunnyside early Sunday morning.

According to CPS, officers were called to the 1100 block of 3 Avenue northwest after reports of multiple shots fired between two men in the area at around 12:30 a.m.

A short time later, a man was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Medical Centre suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Read more: Calgary police make arrest following weapons call in Windsor Park

Police said it is believed the shots were traded between two men in their late twenties or early thirties.

According to police, at least three people have been arrested following the shooting, and a vehicle of interest has been seized by investigators.

No charges have been laid.

Calgary Police Service, Calgary Police, CPS, Calgary Shooting, Calgary shots fired, Sunnyside shooting, Gun Violence in Calgary, Shooting in NW Calgary
