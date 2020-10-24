At least 3 in custody after early morning shooting in Sunnyside: Calgary Police

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting in Sunnyside early Sunday morning.
According to CPS, officers were called to the 1100 block of 3 Avenue northwest after reports of multiple shots fired between two men in the area at around 12:30 a.m.
A short time later, a man was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Medical Centre suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Police said it is believed the shots were traded between two men in their late twenties or early thirties.
According to police, at least three people have been arrested following the shooting, and a vehicle of interest has been seized by investigators.
No charges have been laid.
